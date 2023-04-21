Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Increases By 6.2%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,009,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 3,776,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,018.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWQXF shares. Handelsbanken raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.