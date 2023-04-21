Short Interest in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Decreases By 10.0%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.24 per share, with a total value of $421,398.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,118.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cimpress Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CMPR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 209,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.