Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Grows By 14.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $80.77.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.4294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

