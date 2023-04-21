Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Increases By 15.4%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cosan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Trading Up 1.0 %

About Cosan

NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Cosan has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

