Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Drops By 9.2%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,982. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.