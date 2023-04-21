Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Decreases By 12.8%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,215. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $492.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.