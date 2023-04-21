Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Decreases By 5.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,587,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 81.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Articles

