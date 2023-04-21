Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 11.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
DIFTY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
