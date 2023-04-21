Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 11.1%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DIFTY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

