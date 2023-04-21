Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases By 14.8%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,830. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.