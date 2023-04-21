Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expands By 15.4%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 3,416,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,634,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

