Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Rises By 6.6%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. 439,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,225. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,595. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $3,823,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

