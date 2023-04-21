Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Declines By 6.8%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 138,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,887.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth $76,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Emerald has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

