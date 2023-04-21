Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Decreases By 7.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,300 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 916,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Enova International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,965. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Institutional Trading of Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enova International news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

