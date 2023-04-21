Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Decreases By 7.1%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,100 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 887,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 187,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,933. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.