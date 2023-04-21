Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 12.2%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.40 and a 200 day moving average of $420.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.