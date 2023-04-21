Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 12.2%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.40 and a 200 day moving average of $420.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
