Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Declines By 13.3%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 585,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

