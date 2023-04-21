Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Decreases By 10.5%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,656. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.