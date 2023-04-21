Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Grows By 14.9%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

HBIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

