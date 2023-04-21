Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreases By 7.2%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553,626 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Inogen by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Inogen by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 76,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Inogen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 223,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,006. Inogen has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $307.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

