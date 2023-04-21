Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 10.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5,508.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 385,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 378,777 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,617,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,693,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

