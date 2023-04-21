Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Increases By 14.4%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 358,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

