Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreases By 9.9%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 4,816,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,207. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

