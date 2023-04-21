Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Decreases By 9.9%

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. 4,816,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,207. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.