Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Declines By 12.3%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NYSE:KCGI remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,914. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.