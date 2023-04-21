Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Expands By 12.6%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
