Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Expands By 12.6%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 116,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

