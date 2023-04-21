Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 7.7%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 71,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,467. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $851.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

