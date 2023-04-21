Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Declines By 13.0%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Mativ by 3,212.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at $8,529,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 335,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Mativ has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Mativ will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Mativ’s payout ratio is 8,004.00%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Featured Articles

