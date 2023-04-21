Short Interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Drops By 6.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

MAXR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 139,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

