SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

