SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.