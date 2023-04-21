Siacoin Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.40 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00318771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00444716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,867,572,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.