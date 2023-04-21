Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $74.99. 707,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

