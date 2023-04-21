Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers makes up about 2.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 1.61% of Signet Jewelers worth $49,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,193 shares of company stock worth $4,623,235. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $74.95. 304,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

