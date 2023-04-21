Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 57,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $21,122,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

