Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 57,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 53,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SLN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
