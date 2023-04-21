Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $64.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLGN. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after buying an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after buying an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,402,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

