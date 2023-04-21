Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €72.55 ($78.86) and last traded at €71.50 ($77.72). Approximately 114,335 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.60 ($76.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.62.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.