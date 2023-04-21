Simmons First National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 347,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

