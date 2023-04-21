Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.