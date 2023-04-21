Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 477 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 114,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

