SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437.21 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $437.21 million and $58.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.30 or 1.00056697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36200127 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $62,843,117.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

