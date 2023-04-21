SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $414.29 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $414.29 million and approximately $51.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,271.86 or 1.00042617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002442 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,421,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36200127 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $62,843,117.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

