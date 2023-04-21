Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Further Reading

