Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.57 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 347,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 679,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

