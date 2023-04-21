Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $76.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

