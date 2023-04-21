Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 765 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

WLK opened at $115.78 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

