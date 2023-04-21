Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

NYSE VLO opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

