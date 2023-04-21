Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Snap-on Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $258.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

