Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 1,635 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $13.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 7,989,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

