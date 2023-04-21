Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.52 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). Approximately 582,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 685,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £64.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lesley Watt acquired 43,184 shares of Sosandar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.32 ($12,290.95). 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

