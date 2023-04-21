SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,860. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

