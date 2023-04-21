SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.66% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $87.96. 61,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $120.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

