SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.53

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 1237608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

